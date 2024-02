Share:













The competitive commission for the selection of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) chose National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) detective Viktor Pavlushchyk as the winner.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 25, the Competition Commission for the selection for the position of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention determined the winner of the competition through open discussion and voting.

According to the commission, Pavlushchyk meets the requirements and has the necessary professional experience, maturity, leadership qualities, knowledge and vision for the further development of the institution.

On February 26, the commission will send an official submission to the government for the appointment of Pavlushchyk as the head of the NACP.

During the competition, the commission complied with all the procedures and requirements approved in the regulations of the competition commission for the selection for the position of the head of the NACP.

This Regulation defines the procedure of the competitive commission for selection for the position of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, which was created in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Prevention of Corruption".

The competition commission thanked all the candidates for their active participation, media representatives and the public for their attention to the competition and cooperation in obtaining information about the candidates, and wished the future head of the NACP to successfully implement plans to strengthen the system of preventing corruption in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media write that the competition commission turned a blind eye to a number of facts in the biographies of the favorites.