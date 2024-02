Share:













Poland continues to block six checkpoints for the passage of Ukrainian cargo vehicles. Farmers allow the passage for only a certain number of them, but these are critically low rates.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this on the air of the telethon.

"In general, movement for cars and buses takes place freely in both directions. On cargo vehicles, traffic is blocked in six directions: "Yahodyn," "Ustyluh," "Uhryniv," "Rava-Ruska," "Krakovets" and "Shehyni," he informs.

According to Demchenko, as of this morning the total number in queues is about 2,100 trucks. The largest cluster is currently observed opposite Krakovets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn.

"Along with the queues, there is a significant reduction in the crossing of the border by freight vehicles. Polish farmers still pass a small number of trucks in both directions. But we continue to record critically low indicators in two directions," the State Border Guard Service spokesman said.

At the Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints, according to him, no more than 150 trucks crossed, despite the fact that the total capacity of this direction is about 1,200-1,400 trucks per day

"And actually in this direction, Polish farmers do not allow a single truck that goes from Ukraine to Poland. In recent days, there are zero indicators," he notes.

According to Demchenko, there is currently no official confirmation from Polish border guards that carriers will join the lockdown.

"Neither at the level of the administration’s border representative office, nor at the level of senior shifts at checkpoints," he claims.

The speaker noted that the relevant information on plans to resume blocking actions by Polish carriers was also observed in open sources.

"Among the directions that have spread in media reports, this is within the directions where Polish farmers are blocking traffic for trucks," the State Border Guard Service spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the police of the city of Bydgoszcz said that at the border corn was dumped from Ukrainian freight cars on railway tracks.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car that was transiting to Germany.