British intelligence tells consequences for russia due to the downing of second A-50 aircraft

After the liquidation of the second russian A-50 aircraft the aggressor country of the russian federation has only seven such planes. Russia can move them to new sites of operations.

The British Ministry of Defence announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

As noted in the summary, on February 23, 2024, the russian A-50 plane was destroyed (almost certainly by a surface to air missile) during a flight south of the Sea of Azov over the russian territory of the Krasnodar Krai.

"There is a remote chance that the Russians inadvertently shot down their own aircraft while attempting to protect it," the report said.

This is the second A-50 destroyed in two months. According to British intelligence, russia began A-50 flights over the Sea of Azov only in November 2023. And on January 14, 2024, Ukraine successfully struck an A-50 in the area. This made russian politicians think about safer areas for the aircraft.

At the same time, the russian air force will be able to compensate for the loss of A-50, since they have seven more combat aircraft. However, the loss of two experienced specialized crews in two months is likely to lead to further tension and combat fatigue of the remaining forces if they want to maintain constant operations.

"It is likely that the Russian air force will again consider different operating locations, but Ukraine is demonstrating an ability to adapt quickly and continues to pose a threat," the British Ministry of Defence notes.

Recall that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of the A-50 aircraft by the russians. It had the call sign "Bayan."