The European Parliament has approved the provision of a EUR 50 billion aid package to Ukraine - the assistance will be provided during 2024-2027.

This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session of the European Parliament.

536 MEPs voted in favor of the aid, 40 spoke out against it. Now the Council of the European Union is to vote for the assistance.

During the meeting, the European Parliament adopted the final regulation for the payment of funds after all 27 EU leaders agreed to allocate this package for Ukraine at the February 1 summit. The total EUR 50 billion will be divided into loans (EUR 33 billion) and grants (EUR 17 billion), which will be paid during 2024-2027.

Ukraine expects that the first tranche of assistance worth EUR 4.5 billion will arrive in March.

For the aid to continue to flow, Ukraine must maintain mechanical democracies in the country: a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, as well as guarantee the observance of human rights, including minorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects to receive from the United States USD 11.8 billion of assistance in 2024.

Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan says russian dictator vladimir putin "gains every day" the US House does not pass a new aid package for Ukraine.