Members of the Verkhovna Rada submitted 4,195 amendments to the bill on mobilization.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"4,195 amendments were submitted to (the bill on) mobilization," he wrote.

According to him, tomorrow, February 27, the work of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will begin on the preparation of the bill for the second reading and, accordingly, consideration of amendments.

"If everything goes well, then the bill will begin to be considered in the Verkhovna Rada from March 6. Since there are many amendments, this process in the session hall may drag on for a couple of days," Zhelezniak added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada may consider the second reading of the bill on mobilization on March 6.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on issues of education and science recommends to the parliament to leave a deferment from mobilization for post-graduate contract students.

February 21 was the last day when members of the Verkhovna Rada can submit amendments to the bill on mobilization before the second reading.