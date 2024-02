Share:













The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating joint-stock company issued shares for a total amount of more than UAH 306 billion.

This is stated in a message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 21, the company successfully overcame the next stage of corporatization and within the specified time frame - a certificate of registration of the issue of shares was received, 100% of which will belong to the state of Ukraine. This step is extremely important for Energoatom, as it emphasizes the commitment to the implementation of open corporate standards and transparency in management. The certificate of registration of the issue of shares gives the company the opportunity to attract new investments and increase capital investment in the energy sector," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Energoatom was registered as a joint-stock company.

In June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan for the corporatization of Energoatom.

In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada approved the corporatization of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.