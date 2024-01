The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company is registered as a joint-stock company.

Acting member of the company's board, Jacob Hartmut, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On January 11, the state registration of the joint-stock company Energoatom took place. The company's charter, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution on the formation of JSC dated December 29, 2023, is also registered. We are moving to a completely new stage in the development of the nuclear power industry of Ukraine - the introduction of international standards of corporate governance at Energoatom," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed, within the framework of corporatization, Energoatom's Acting Board Chairperson Petro Kotin.

In June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan for the corporatization of Energoatom.

In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada approved the corporatization of the national nuclear power generation company Energoatom.