The president of the aggressor state of the russian federation, vladimir putin, signed the decree "On military-administrative division", by which he "annexed" the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the Southern Military District of the russian federation. In addition, the Leningrad and Moscow military districts were created in russia.

This is stated in the text of the decree "On the military-administrative division of the russian federation" dated February 26, published on the official portal of the aggressor state.

Thus, the Southern Military District of the russian federation "includes", in particular, the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories of Crimea and the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

It is indicated that this decree enters into force from March 1, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, 2022, russian president vladimir putin declared that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are russia. He signed the relevant "agreements" with the leaders of the captured territories.