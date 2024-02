Share:













Members of the German Parliament (Bundestag) voted for a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range systems for the task of "point strikes deep in the rear of the russian aggressor."

This was announced by Yehor Cherniev, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, from the Servant of the People faction, on Facebook on Thursday, February 22.

"The Bundestag has just voted for a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range systems for delivering 'point strikes deep in the rear of the russian aggressor'. That is, Tauruses. This is a coalition document, unlike the opposition one, which was rejected a little earlier today," Cherniev wrote.

According to him, the decision on the transfer is currently up to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "We are gradually increasing the degree of the issue in order to achieve a result," the MP emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, members of the German Parliament did not support the proposal to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On January 9, the head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Friedrich Merz, called on the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to stop delaying the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On November 6, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Ukraine continues to work on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles.