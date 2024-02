Share:













The competition for the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) was conducted in a non-transparent manner, and the name of the new head was determined behind the scenes even before the official selection was completed.

As political expert Oleksii Holobutskyi writes, Andrii Vyshnevskyi will become the new head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. According to sources, it is Artem Sytnyk who is lobbying him for the position.

The decision to appoint Vyshnevskyi to the position is planned to be announced tomorrow, February 25. The expert notes the special role of Artem Sytnyk, the ex-head the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), who is now the first deputy head of the NACP, in this scheme.

"In Sytnyk's office, a closed meeting was held for the "narrow circle". Immediately two of its participants told - Sytnyk directly announced that the winner of the competition would be Andrii Vyshnevskyi, the backup option, in case of force majeure - Dmytro Kalmykov. He said that everything would happen in a flash - the commission would announce the winner, who will be appointed as soon as possible. If some force majeure happens, the scheme will be different: Kalmykov will be the chairman, and Vyshnevskyi will be the deputy. Sytnyk himself, according to the agreement, will remain the first deputy and be responsible for financial control," adds the political expert Oleksii Holobutskyi.

Also, according to media reports cited by Holobutskyi, the new management of the NACP plans to completely liquidate the unit that was engaged in bringing russia and its agents to justice and to fire about 50% of the agency's staff and, separately, the internal control team that conducted official inspections of Vyshnevskyi.

"The imitation of the competition, which Sytnyk flaunts in front of the team, puts a bold cross on the upcoming four years of work of the NACP," an employee present at the meeting told reporters.

"A doubtfully legitimate and behind-the-scenes appointed leader... Seizure of power in the NACP by a narrow group of individuals... Discrediting the entire competition system... This is too high a price that a warring country will pay for the damaged ambitions of one person. Because with such approaches, you can say goodbye to the agency as an independent and an effective structure," Holobutskyi adds.

The mass media also write that the competition commission turned a blind eye to a number of facts in the biographies of the favorites.