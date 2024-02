Share:













Ukraine will protect domestic business if no compromise is found with Poland regarding Ukrainian exports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I was absolutely right, and today the European Commission confirms it. I said that any election in Poland, any team that comes, will not change this vector. This is a political vector. It is clear that today there is an internal struggle in Poland. But I would like to say that we are grateful to the Polish society, which has been with the Ukrainians from the very beginning, and this is a fact. And I would not very much like politicians to do so now, so that this border that exists between us is between our societies. I don't believe that, the people there are smart, they will figure out, just like our people, what's the matter. Using Ukraine as a pressure on European institutions is unfair, that's what I'm talking about. I believe that the Prime Ministers will find the appropriate steps. I as the President, I say openly that it is very important for us to preserve the union with Poland, and if steps are not found, then we will protect our business," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that he has working relations with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, and at the same time Ukraine must be supported already now.

"We need to support Ukraine now, not until the end, it's important, because the end can be quick. If we support Ukraine in different ways," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.