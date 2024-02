Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that he "is positive" regarding the transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine by the partners.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, we have been working on long-range weapons for a long time. I would give you a general answer, if possible. I am positive about the recent response of our partners regarding these weapons," the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy refused to talk specifically about the transfer of ATACMS missiles, because "we understand what they are needed for and russia understands what we will do about it."

"There is hope for the Congress. I am sure that it will be positive. Otherwise, I don't understand what kind of world you and I are starting to live in. We count on the support of the Congress. They know that we need their support during the month," he said on press conferences.