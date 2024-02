Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 31,000 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war.

He announced this during the conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't know if I have the right. This is a very serious moment... 31,000 soldiers were killed in this war," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that all the figures cited abroad about the loss of 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers are false.

"Each loss is very painful for us... There are missing persons. I will not play with these figures," the President added.

180,000 russians were killed, and the total number of killed and wounded in russia was up to 500,000 soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with vladimir putin.

The first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, russia may be invited to the second.