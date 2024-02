Share:













Copied



On Sunday, Belarus is voting for the election of members of the parliament and local councils without the participation of international observers. The Belarusian opposition called for a boycott of these "elections".

This was reported by the European Pravda publication.

So, it is reported that these are the first nationwide so-called elections in Belarus since the beginning of mass political repressions three and a half years ago.

The authorities in Minsk did not invite international observers, in particular from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). In response to this, the OSCE expressed "deep regret", the publication notes.

Journalists emphasize that the Belarusian parliament gradually began to lose its powers, since the self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko began to strengthen his power after his election in 1994.

Lukashenko claimed he had won a sixth presidential term in 2020 in a vote the US and European Union condemned as rigged. Then an unprecedented wave of protests broke out in Belarus, to which the authorities responded with large-scale repressions that continue to this day.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile, called on voters to boycott the vote.

Tsikhanouskaya's team called to join the online marathon "I choose New Belarus!", in which they will discuss "how to move from the dictatorship of deception and fear to the country we all dream of."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, signed amendments to the law "On the President", guaranteeing himself lifelong protection and inviolability after his resignation.

Earlier it was reported that Lukashenko presented a broken tractor to the President of Zimbabwe.