Ukraine is ready to fix the level of exports of eggs, chicken meat and sugar to Poland at the level of 2022-2023.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also announced compromises, since September 16 we have introduced a verification mechanism for 4 groups of cereals. And we are also ready to proceed with the implementation of the export level for eggs, chicken meat and sugar at the level of 2022-2023. These are quite large volumes, we are ready to fix them and move within these limits," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.