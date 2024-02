Share:













On the night of February 24-25, the enemy attacked Kostiantynivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At the same time, the russians targeted a number of civilian objects, including the Kostiantynivka railway station, Ukrainian News Agency reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia data.

"Among other objects of civil infrastructure, the railway station of Kostiantynivka was completely destroyed. The station was not working for a long time, did not receive trains and did not serve passengers," the carrier said in a statement.

Ukrzaliznytsia published photos of the station after the missile attack.

It is also noted that before the start of the full-scale invasion, Kostiantynivka was the terminus of more than ten long-distance trains and more than 15 suburban trains. The building itself also had historical and artistic value.

At the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, the railway station of the city of Kostiantynivka became an important evacuation point for the population of the Donetsk Region.

As you know, in 2023, the russians launched a missile attack on the market of Kostiantynivka, as a result of which 16 local residents were killed.