Russian terrorists shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Region with artillery, 16 people are known to have been killed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook and published a video of the moment of the shelling.

"At this time, the artillery of russian terrorists killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region. An ordinary market. Shops. Pharmacy. People who did nothing to blame. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of killed and wounded may still increase. My condolences to everyone who lost relatives! This russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," the President wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers shelled 14 settlements in the Donetsk Region last day.

38 civilian objects were damaged - 25 residential buildings, a refractory factory, garages, cars, power lines.

Russia shelled Shakhtarske with artillery, wounding 2 civilians. 8 private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are 4 wounded in Kostiantynivka. 3 apartment buildings, 3 private houses, and a car were destroyed.