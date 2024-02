Share:













Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the prospects of appointing ministers for veterans' affairs, youth and sports, and culture and information policy.

He announced this during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working on it and obviously it will happen," Shmyhal answered the question about the appointment of permanent heads of these ministries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs to First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Porkhun.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yuliya Laputina, the Minister of Veteran Affairs, who had held the position since December 18, 2020.

In November 2023, the government temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Youth and Sports to Deputy Minister Matviy Bidnyi.

In July 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers assigned the duties of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy to First Deputy Minister of Culture Rostyslav Karandieiev.