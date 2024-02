Share:













Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that 100,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are fighting at the front.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We have 70,000 soldiers of the National Guard, 26,000 border guards of the Border Guard Service and 5,000 persons - police brigades at the war," the minister said.

He added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to form volunteer brigades, but almost all of the active employees have already been sent to the front.

"Of course, if the situation on the battlefield develops quite harshly, many of us will have to go and defend the state. If the war drags on, then, of course, we are talking about limited mobilization resources compared to the russian federation," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, spoke against giving the policemen the authority to issue summonses separately from the military. The Head of the National Police also said that he was thinking about the idea of mobilizing women to the front.

The country's chief police officer responded to officials who are proposing to send 100,000 policemen to the front.