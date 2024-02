Share:













The signed agreements on security guarantees provide guaranteed military financial support for 4 years.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After signing already 6 security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine, that we have financial resources for 4 years from each of the countries that sign such agreements. In addition, these agreements are signed for 10 years, there will be many of these agreements, that is, we expect all of the G7 countries, plus all the partners who joined the Vilnius Declaration after the Vilnius Summit. Therefore, from the point of view of military, defense support with finances, weapons, technologies, we have a 10-year perspective, since the signed agreements are open-ended, but in each agreement 4 years, we see specific financial commitments and commitments from our partners," he said.

Also, according to Shmyhal, Ukraine has an unprecedented IMF program for 4 years during wartime.

"The program itself provides for USD 15.6 billion in financing for 4 years, but this IMF program is supported and guaranteed by the G7 countries, also for 4 years in the amount of USD 122 billion during the duration of this program. That is, we understand that for 4 years we have support from the IMF and our partners. In addition, we also have the Ukraine Facility from the European Union for 4 years for EUR 50 billion... So we understand that the next 4 years are guaranteed to be written in our international obligations, in our current programs," he noted.

On February 24, Ukraine signed security agreements with Italy and Canada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine previously signed agreements on security guarantees with Great Britain, Germany, France, and Denmark.