The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that his wife after the poisoning is feeling much better.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Thank you, (feels) much better," Budanov said.

He did not specify other details.

On the other hand, according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in the law enforcement agencies, the Defense Intelligence understands and knows the sources of poisoning of Defense Intelligence employees and Budanov's wife, but does not comment on this issue today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he lives with his wife in his office.

Poisoning by heavy metals after the hospitalization of the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Marianna Budanova, was also found in several employees of the Defense Intelligence.

The Defense Intelligence tells about the state of health of Marianna Budanova, who survived the poisoning.