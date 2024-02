Share:













Copied



7 companies are developing an analogue of the russian Lancet kamikaze drone and it will soon be contracted.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today you see products that all government teams, the Armed Forces, all representatives of the defense forces are working on... This is the Ukrainian Lancet. We recently tested the first products. There are already 7 companies in Ukraine that are developing a certain analogue, more and more from they undergo successful testing, receive permission for operation and contracting will begin now. These are ammunition for drones, these are artificial intelligence technologies that allow FPV drones and Lancet-type drones to be guided to targets, these are EW and EW remote control systems, this is technological protection of the sky, means of turrets, which allow to shoot down Shaheds cheaply, there are also robotic systems,” Fedorov said.

According to him, the first contracts for hundreds of units of robotic systems that allow for evacuation and demining have already begun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine tested its own analogues of Lancet drones on the occupiers.