During the two years of the full-scale war, almost 110,000 enemy shelling of Ukraine was recorded.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024".

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been shelled 110,000 times, and these are mainly civilian infrastructure objects," Klymenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has worked out work protocols at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of shelling.

"If in the first year of the full-scale invasion, our partners offered training for rescuers and policemen, now we are already receiving requests from our foreign partners for the exchange of experience, which is unprecedented and too expensive. Our security forces are constantly improving and have definitely become stronger," the Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized.

Ihor Klymenko also spoke about demining territories, in particular in de-occupied regions. According to him, this is a challenge for Ukrainians for decades.

"To understand the extent of pollution: during the full-scale invasion, our sappers discovered more than 760,000 explosive objects. The vast majority - in the de-occupied territories. And we know that there is still a lot of work, because the longer the territory is under occupation, the more densely it is mined by the enemy. But we are ready for this work. Our sappers' hands are already itching in anticipation of starting work after de-occupation," he added.

