Law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have destroyed USD 5.5 billion worth of russian equipment since the beginning of the war.

This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We destroyed USD 5.5 billion worth of enemy equipment. This is only the Ministry of Internal Affairs," he said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces want to have an advantage at the front, so they use technological weapons.

Klymenko added that 10 brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are currently fighting at the front.

He also said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is training drone operators and has created a coordination center that deals with the use of EW.

The investigators of the National Police have initiated almost 111,000 criminal proceedings for the commission of crimes by the troops of the aggressor state of russia and their accomplices on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, law enforcement officers have been working with an additional burden, as they are also restraining the enemy. However, the main task remains participation in the documentation of war crimes.