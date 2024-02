Share:













The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv on the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war.

She announced this on her Twitter page.

“In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of russia’s war on Ukraine. And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people.

More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” von der Leyen said in her post.

On Friday, the mass media reported, citing their sources, that the President of the European Commission plans to go to Kyiv together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, which is currently the country that presides over the EU Council.

This week it was officially confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen is chosen as the key candidate of her political group, so in case of EPP victory in the elections, she should head the European Commission for the second time.