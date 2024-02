Russian schoolchildren will be taught based on materials of putin's interview with Carlson - National Resistan

In the aggressor state of the russian federation, teachers are recommended in a specially developed manual to study the interview of the russian dictator vladimir putin with the American journalist Tucker Carlson together with the children.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC).

It is indicated that this practice was introduced by the russian leadership, and in particular, russian schools were given a manual for teaching children based on the materials of putin's interview with an American journalist.

"At the same time, the document published on the portal “Ediny urok RF" recommends teachers to study the interview together with children, to conduct classroom debates on the topics of the conversation between putin and Carlson, to involve children in "research projects" based on the interview and to analyze it as a media text," the message reads.

It is noted that according to the authors of the manual, the interview will help schoolchildren to "better understand russia's position on the world stage" and develop critical thinking.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the American journalist Tucker Carlson, who the day before visited the russian federation and interviewed the russian dictator vladimir putin, was harshly mocked on the air of the popular US program The Daily Show.

We will remind, in the interview with Carlson, putin lied about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's father, confused Roman Shukhevych with Stanislav Shushkevych and used obscene words when talking about NATO.