AFU destroy plane and 1,160 occupiers. General Staff names russia’s losses for the day

Share:













Copied



Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of the morning of Thursday, February 22, amount to more than 407,000 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one more aircraft, 63 vehicles and 41 artillery systems during the day.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of February 22, 2024 amounted to:

personnel - about 407,240 (+1,160) people,

tanks - 6,523 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12,373 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 9,867 (+41) units,

MLRS - 997 (+5) units,

air defense equipment - 680 (+2) units,

aircraft - 339 (+1) units,

helicopters - 325 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7,596 (+36) units,

cruise missiles - 1,903 units,

ships/boats - 25 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,924 (+63) units,

special equipment - 1,566 (+8) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 406,000 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 200 units of enemy equipment during the day.