Duda not plan to visit Kyiv due to second anniversary of russian invasion - President's office

Polish President Andrzej Duda does not plan to visit Kyiv in connection with the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by a representative of the Office of the President of Poland, Wojciech Kolarski, PAP writes.

"No, such a visit is currently not planned," he said, answering a question about Duda's possible visit to Ukraine.

Kolarski drew attention to the fact that Duda gave a long interview to Ukrainian television in connection with the second anniversary of the full-scale aggression. Also, according to him, there will be a conversation on BBC World on this topic.

He pointed out that the memory of what happened is important, because "what happened two years ago determines not only Polish politics, but also world politics and the near future."

"The Polish authorities clearly and unequivocally say that a free, independent Ukraine is an important ally of Poland," Kolarski said.

We remind you that there will be no meeting between the governments of Poland and Ukraine at the border. The governments will meet in Warsaw on March 28 to solve the problem of the border blockade.