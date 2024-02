American spacecraft landed on Moon for the first time in 50 years

American private company Intuitive Machines Inc. announced the successful landing of its private lander called Odysseus in the region of the south pole of the Moon, according to NASA.

The CEO of Intuitive Machines, speaking during the live broadcast, confirmed that the spacecraft has successfully landed and is transmitting a stable signal from the surface of the satellite.

"We can confirm the presence of our vehicle on the Moon, and we are receiving a signal. Odysseus has found a new shelter," the Odysseus flight commander announced during the broadcast.

The ship, which launched from Earth on February 15, landed in autonomous mode. The exact landing site is currently unknown, engineers continue to analyze data from the vehicle's instruments.

During a short period, the flight control center lost contact with the device. It took about ten minutes to restore the signal and confirm the landing. As NASA reported after the successful landing, Odysseus touched down on the lunar surface at 23:24 GMT.

The mission was the first successful private attempt to land on the Moon and the first successful US soft landing in more than 50 years. The last American module to land on the surface of a satellite was during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.