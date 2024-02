Rada supports creation of separate republic for the Ingush on territory of russia

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of a separate republic for the Ingush on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

A total of 248 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 10344 against the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian Parliament:

- recognizes the right of the Ingush people to self-determination and the creation of an independent sovereign nation-state.

- condemns the mass deportation of the Ingush in 1944, the dismemberment of the national territory of the Ingush people, the destruction of the Ingush national identity, the mass murders of the Ingush in 1992, political repressions and other crimes committed by the ruling regime of russia with the aim of the genocidal destruction of the Ingush nation.

- supports the aspirations of the Ingush people to restore the territorial integrity of the Ingush people and preserve their national identity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the Verkhovna Rada created a temporary special commission on developing the basic principles of state policy regarding interaction with the national movements of small and indigenous peoples of russia.