Rada creates commission for interaction with national movements of peoples of russia

The Verkhovna Rada has created an interim special commission on the development of the basic principles of state policy on interaction with national movements of small indigenous peoples of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

264 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9617 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, was elected chairman of the commission, and Maria Mezentseva, a MP from the Servant of the People faction, was elected his deputy.

The main tasks of the interim special commission are as follows:

preliminary consideration of issues, as well as preparation of conclusions and/or proposals of the main principles of the state policy of Ukraine on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the russian federation;

preparation, preliminary consideration and revision of draft laws, other draft acts of the Rada on the basic principles of the state policy of Ukraine on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the russian federation;

submission to the Rada or parliamentary committees: on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, on foreign policy, on national security, on humanitarian policy, proposals for planning the development of legislation on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the russian federation;

establishing ties with parliaments, governments and their structural units, scientific organizations of foreign states, foreign scientists, to exchange experience in the activities of the interim special commission in coordination with the Chairman of the Rada;

preparation of requests and/or applications to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of the world on the activities of the interim special commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Rada supported the right to self-determination of the peoples of the russian federation.