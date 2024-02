Share:













The aggressor country of the russian federation is preparing its citizens for a long war with the "collective West."

This is stated in the intelligence review of the UK Ministry of Defence on X (formerly Twitter).

It is noted that the kremlin is preparing russians to think that the war will last for a long time, and reducing the standard of living justifies a big goal - the fight against the collective West.

British intelligence cites the statement of Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the dictator president of russia, they say, although the so-called "special military operation began as an operation against Ukraine, over time it has taken on the form of a war against the collective West, a war when the countries of the collective West, led by the United States, are directly involved in this conflict."

Peskov's statement, analysts say, corresponds to a trend in russian official rhetoric that tries to justify the duration of the war and the scale of russian losses, depicting the war as a direct conflict with the West. The kremlin spokesman also admitted that “the ’special military operation’ may last a bit longer, but this can’t change the course of things."

"This forms part of the official Russian official narrative almost certainly aimed at situating the domestic population for a long-term conflict and the associated decline in domestic living standards, while providing reassurance of ultimate Russian victory,” the British Ministry of Defence notes.

