MPs to limit right of military to spread information on network and media

Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada intends to limit the right of the military to spread information on the network and media.

271 MPs voted for bill No. 10313, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, military personnel do not have the right to distribute information in media, general access information systems (on the Internet and other public telecommunication networks) that allows you to determine (in particular by processing, analyzing and summarizing using special software): geospatial data on military facilities, military units (subdivisions) and military personnel during the performance of tasks assigned to them; the nature of these tasks and the forces and means involved in their performance.

In the scientific and expert opinion on the bill, it is indicated that in case of adoption of the bill, even official representatives of the governing bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to distribute information about the nature of the tasks of military personnel, forces and means involved in their implementation, including past ones.

"… if such information does not contain information that constitutes a state secret, then a ban on its distribution seems inappropriate," the conclusion says.

The document also provides for the inclusion of a norm to prevent violations related to discrimination on the basis of gender or sexual harassment.

For the military, a one-time paid leave of up to 14 calendar days with the preservation of monetary security, as well as exemption from official duties in case of illness of a child under 14 years of age who needs hospital treatment, with the preservation of monetary security for the entire period of the child's illness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 73 Members of the Verkhovna Rada propose that parliament increase payments and introduce new benefits for military personnel.