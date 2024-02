Russia again shells one of DTEK's front-line TPPs, 6 power engineers injured

On Thursday, February 22, the russian occupiers shelled one of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants in a front-line region, six power engineers were injured.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today russia attacked a front-line TPP: six of our colleagues were wounded. The power engineers were promptly given first aid and taken to the hospital. The thermal power plant's armour is also severely damaged. At these moments, we are eliminating the consequences of the attack," the report said.

According to the report, since the beginning of the 2023/2024 heating season, DTEK's thermal power plants have been fired by the enemy about 40 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, russia fired at one of DTEK's frontline TPPs.

DTEK Energy is a structure of DTEK Holding Company, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.