Russia again shells one of front-line TPPs of DTEK

On Friday, February 16, the russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants (TPP) of the DTEK Energy company in the front-line region, the company's equipment was damaged.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, February 16, one of the front-line thermal power plants of DTEK Energy, which had previously suffered numerous enemy attacks, was attacked. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the property of the station was damaged. Power engineers have already begun to eliminate its consequences," it says.

The message reminds that the last attack on the thermal power plant of DTEK Energy happened a few days ago - overnight into February 13.

Then, as a result of shelling, the plant stopped producing electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, and mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.