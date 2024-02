Biden decides who he will support for post of NATO Secretary General - media

US President Joe Biden supports the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General.

Politico writes about this with reference to an anonymous American official.

"Biden's support is likely to push more allies to support Rutte's candidacy after months of fighting for the position between him and several other European leaders," the publication said.

Earlier, Biden said that NATO cannot yet reach a consensus on who will take over the post of Secretary General, adding that the UK "has a serious candidate".

British media reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak planned to persuade Biden to support the appointment of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace as the new Secretary General of NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that since Ukraine is defending itself in the context of an aggressive war, it has the right to attack objects on the territory of russia.