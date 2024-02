Share:













Copied



Defeat of Ukraine would endanger European values, so there is no other alternative but continued support from Europe.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Euractiv writes.

"Ukraine's defeat cannot be an option, because we all understand what would happen and what the consequences would be if that happens," Michel said.

"No one can predict what the internal situation in russia will be, but it is clear that if Ukraine loses this war, there will be a huge risk for our values," he added.

The EU and its top leaders have made it clear they intend to continue supporting Kyiv, but supplies of artillery ammunition have slowed and there is uncertainty over the next military aid package from Brussels.

"There is one plan A - and only one - and that is to support Ukraine," Michel said.

Following the decisions on political and financial support adopted at two previous EU summits, EU leaders are expected to agree in March on more long-term military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Fund (EPF), which is used to supply arms to Ukraine.

However, the EU member states have not yet reached an agreement on reforming and replenishing the fund.

Asked when he expected a deal to be reached, Michel said the issue should be resolved "within the next few weeks" but no later than at the EU leaders' table at a March summit.

"We see that the USA also has certain difficulties, and I sincerely hope that they will follow our example, because this money for Ukraine is an investment in peace and stability," Michel said.

We will remind you that earlier all 27 leaders of the EU member states agreed on a four-year aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion.