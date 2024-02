Russian occupiers may be preparing for next massive attack on Ukraine - South Operational Command

On the evening of February 21, the russian air force fired one missile from the Black Sea over the Odesa Region - probably an Kh-31.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, told about this, Suspilne reports.

Humeniuk informed that the enemy launched a point missile attack. This was done in order to maintain the tension of the local population not only in the frontline regions.

In addition, such actions of the occupiers may indicate their efforts to find out the location of Ukrainian air defense before preparing for the next massive attack.

"The enemy does not stop using tactical aviation, even with the fear that it has such significant losses for the past week. It uses tactical aviation in other areas and distances," said the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces.

The Air Force currently has no information on Iranian missiles. At the same time, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.