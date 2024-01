Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal for our partners - Ihnat

On Thursday, January 11, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, commented on the information that the russian federation could potentially receive ballistic missiles and new drones from Iran.

According to him, the Air Force currently has no information on Iranian missiles. At the same time, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.

"There was talk of Iranian missiles a year ago. It is also clear that North Korea will cooperate with a terrorist state, they have long already supplied ammunition and projectiles of the caliber that russia needs to continue its aggression," he said.

Therefore, as Ihnat noted, this weaponry carries "new threats and challenges".

"Ballistics can only be shot down by special means, such as the Patriot. Therefore, the supply of ballistic missiles will be a challenge for us. But we must count on the support of our partners... This is a signal to our partners that they need to provide Ukraine with the same weapons as they (the russians, - ed.) are being used on us - ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and more means that can help protect us," Yurii Ihnat said.

We will remind, on January 10, the Sky News channel, citing a knowledgeable source related to security issues, reported that Iran has developed a new Shahed-107 attack drone for russia and, it seems, is close to transferring surface-to-surface missiles for war against Ukraine.

Military bloggers and observers announced the first downing in Ukraine of an Iranian-made Shahed-238 attack drone with a jet engine.

In November 2023, Iran showed updated versions of Shahed-type drones, among which was the Shahed-238 jet.