New Zealand announced the allocation of new aid to Ukraine in the amount of NZD 25.9 million (USD 16.08 million).

This is announced in the statement of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and the Ministry of Defense Judith Collins, published on the website of the New Zealand government.

"This NZD 25.9 million in support will bring New Zealand's total aid pledged over the past two years to over NZD 100 million," the statement said.

It is also noted that over the past two years, representatives of the New Zealand Armed Forces have been in Europe and Great Britain, working with partner countries to support Ukraine, and this support will continue, Collins assured.

"The Government is pleased to announce that the significant, visible and reliable deployment of qualified personnel of the New Zealand Armed Forces in support of Ukraine will be extended until June 2025. Up to 97 members of the Armed Forces will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers, provide intelligence, communications and logistical support," she informed.

In addition to expanding the NZDF (Armed Forces of New Zealand) deployment, this package also includes:

USD 6.5 million to the International Fund for Ukraine under the leadership of Great Britain for the purchase of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine;

USD 7 million in humanitarian aid to support war-affected Ukrainians, including those displaced to neighboring countries. New Zealand will work with international humanitarian agencies and New Zealand humanitarian NGOs to provide this support;

USD 3 million to the Trust Fund for assistance to Ukraine, recovery, reconstruction and reforms of the World Bank.

In addition, new sanctions are being developed in accordance with the 2022 Law on Sanctions against Aggressor russia, aimed at countering sanctions evasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Sweden announced the largest aid package for Ukraine with combat boats and underwater weapons.