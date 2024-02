Share:













Sweden has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will also include combat boats and underwater weapons.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden Pal Jonson announced this, Folkbladet reports.

"By supporting Ukraine, we are also investing in our own security. If Russia had won this terrible war, we would have had much bigger security problems than we do today," he said.

The 15th aid package is seen as an important signal to Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of the start of the war that Swedish support will continue, as well as a signal to Russia that Sweden will not let down the war-torn country, Sweden said.

The new military aid package consists of 10 combat boats and 20 group boats, as well as underwater weapons such as mines and torpedoes, worth SEK 1.1 billion.

The package also includes artillery ammunition compatible with the Archer system sent by Sweden earlier. In addition, Robot 70 is an air defense system that is already in service with Ukraine.

It also includes anti-tank missiles, Carl Gustaf grenade launchers, and soldier equipment such as hand grenades, medical equipment, and medical vehicles.

