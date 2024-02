Share:













Copied



On the Avdiivka axis, russian troops were attacking near four settlements. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled 12 enemy attacks during the day.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the Avdiivka axis, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks near the Stepove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region," the General Staff said.

It is noted that the aircraft of the invaders struck the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of the villages of Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Lastochkyne.

And from mortars and artillery, the enemy fired on about 20 settlements. Among them were Berdychi, Semenivka, Sievierne and Netailove.

Recall, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed to begin the withdrawal of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiivka.

Within a few days, the Ukrainian military left the semi-encircled city and gained a foothold on more favorable defensive lines to the west.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin said that after the capture of Avdiivka, the occupiers sent their forces in the direction of the village of Lastochkyne.

We also reported that Ukrainian partisans found out where the russians were moving hundreds of pieces of equipment lost in the battles for Avdiivka for disposal.