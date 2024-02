Share:













On Wednesday, February 21, ambassadors of the European Union member states agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against russia for its aggression against Ukraine. It should be officially approved on February 24.

The Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

“Deal! EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the report said.

It is noted that this package is "one of the broadest" approved by the European Union.

“It will undergo a written procedure and be formally approved for the 24 February,” the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union extended the restrictive measures (sanctions) against the aggressor state of russia until February 24, 2025.

In addition, EU member states will propose imposing sanctions against the russian federation in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny. The package can be named after a russian opposition politician.

The United States also announced new sanctions against russia due to the war in Ukraine and the death of Navalny.