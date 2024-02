Share:













The European Union has extended restrictive measures (sanctions) against the aggressor state of russia for another year.

This is stated in the report of the official journal of the EU on February 20.

The European Union reaffirmed its condemnation of russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter. The EU also recalled the unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and its inalienable right to self-defense against russian aggression.

“On the basis of a review of Decision (CFSP) 2022/266, and as long as the Russian Federation’s illegal actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures currently imposed by the Union and to take additional measures, if necessary. Consequently, the restrictive measures contained in Decision (CFSP) 2022/266 should be renewed for a further 12 months, until 24 February 2025,” it said.

The Decision of the Council (CFSP) 2022/266 of February 23, 2022 was made in response to the illegal recognition, occupation or annexation of certain uncontrolled territories of Ukraine by the government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, Lithuania proposed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to create a register of individuals and legal entities that help russia bypass sanctions.

In December, the leaders of the EU countries agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia.

Also in December 2023, it became known that a unit would be created in the UK to fight companies bypassing anti-russian sanctions.