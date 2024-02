Share:













Overnight into Wednesday, February 21, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 13 russian drones and one missile.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the morning of Wednesday, February 21.

"Overnight into February 21, 2024, the occupiers attacked with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 (Rostov Oblast), a guided air missile Kh-59 (Belgorod Oblast), four cruise missiles Kh-22 (Rostov Oblast) and 19 attack drones of the type Shahed (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF). As a result of the combat operation, the Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed in the Poltava Region and 13 out of 19 Shahed within the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk Regions. Some of the six undamaged enemy UAVs did not reach their targets," the Air Force notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the commander of the Air Force of the AFU, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced on the morning of February 21 that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter bomber. This is already the seventh downed enemy plane during the last week.

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of February 20, the Defense Forces struck the occupiers' training ground near Volnovakha, Donetsk Region. At least 60 people died.