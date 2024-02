Ukrainian Defense Industry agrees on cooperation with leading European manufacturer of missile systems

The Ukrainian Defense Industry joint stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom) has signed a memorandum with the leading company for the development and production of missile systems - MBDA Deutschland (Germany).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for a joint study of programs or opportunities for cooperation on air defense systems and concepts, in particular for countering UAVs.

Potential areas of partnership are research, development, production, investment, etc.

According to the report, MBDA Deutschland develops and manufactures missile and air defense systems that meet the current and future needs of the troops.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers formed the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint stock company by transforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.