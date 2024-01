The process of training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters continues, pilots are already flying in the sky with instructors.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Partners train our pilots very, very confidentially. No information is made public in particular. There is a clear plan of action by partners within the framework of our aviation coalition, which has even been joined by countries that do not even have F-16s in service. But they still train aviation specialists, not only pilots, but also others. The process is underway, pilots are already flying in the sky with instructors," he said.

According to Ihnat, it is necessary to fly a certain number of hours.

"There is a factor of weather conditions, there is a factor of the fact that it was a weekend, the Christmas holidays. Everyone has returned to work, they continue to study in the airspace, we are talking about Denmark and the USA, where they are undergoing training. We do not forget about Great Britain," added the spokesperson of the Air Force.

Ihnat reminded that they also train other specialists in different countries. They must prepare to service the F-16 and lead combat operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

In December, it became known that the first six Ukrainian pilots underwent basic training for flying F-16 aircraft in Great Britain and are now learning to fly fighter jets in Denmark.

According to the Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder, the training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters can last from 5 to 9 months.