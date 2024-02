Large number of occupiers with new marking on military equipment brought to Mariupol - Andriushchenko

A large number of new units of russian occupiers arrived in the Mariupol District of the Donetsk Region with new markings on military equipment.

Adviser to the mayor of the temporarily occupied Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, February 20.

Andriushchenko noted that a large number of new units of the invaders were noticed in the Manhush part of the Mariupol District in various settlements. Nevertheless, new markings appeared on trucks and armored vehicles.

"Rhombus (essentially two Vs) and inverted V in a square. Motorized infantry units. So far, no conclusions. Just a fact," wrote Andriushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the movement of convoys of russian military equipment was recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

In November, the russian invaders intensified the transfer of military support and manpower through Mariupol and the Mariupol District mainly to the direction of Berdiansk.

Recall that in March 2023, Andriushchenko said that the russian occupation troops began to put new marks on their military equipment in temporarily captured Mariupol.