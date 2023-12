In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the movement of columns of russian military equipment was recorded.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"At least 13 trucks with ammunition and one tractor with a tank through Mariupol to Berdiansk," the message says.

As Andriushchenko notes, the dominant marking is V in a square. Equipment with such markings is usually located in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

"In the eastern part of the Mariupol district on the border with Novoazovskyi, an active movement of air defense systems (in addition to charging systems) has been recorded," he informs.

At the same time, according to the report, no movement was recorded in the direction of Volnovakha district.

We will remind, earlier in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the transportation of "dragon's teeth" by the enemy in the direction of the north of the Donetsk Region was recorded.