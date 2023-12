The leaders of the countries of the European Union agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia, with which they plan to impose an embargo on russian diamonds.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, December 15.

The leaders of the EU countries intend to introduce the 12th package of sanctions against the russian federation, which may relate to the export of welding machines, chemicals, defense technologies and software licensing.

"It is very important that it is planned to introduce an embargo on russian diamonds. There is hope that it will be officially adopted in the coming days. The McFaul-Yermak group is actively working with our partners and a number of proposals will be included in this package," Yermak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the Reuters agency reported that the 12th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia will include a ban on the import of diamonds from the russian federation and new measures to stop the supply of russian oil.

On December 7, Canada introduced restrictive measures on the import of russian diamonds, as well as on the supply of related jewelry from the russian federation.

In addition, the United Kingdom will create an administration to combat the circumvention of sanctions imposed on russia.